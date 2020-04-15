Kourtney Kardashian claps back in hilarious fashion – after being told to cut her son’s hair

Kourtney Kardashian claps back in hilarious fashion – after being told to...

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t appreciate unwarranted parenting advice, and regularly responds to critics in hilarious fashion on Instagram.

The reality star’s latest clap back came after an Instagram user told her to cut her son Reign’s hair – and her response was pretty legendary.

After spending Easter with her family during quarantine, the 40-year-old shared photos and videos from their weekend on Instagram.

Responding to Kourtney’s post, one followers commented: “Bruh cut your son hair…smh.”

Much to their surprise, Kourtney clapped back by replying, “Most gorgeous hair on Earth. Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG.”

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will know that Kourtney is referencing an iconic scene between her and her ex Scott Disick.

In the scene, Kourtney attempted to shut down their conversation by saying “ABCDEFG, I have to go,” leaving Scott baffled.

The hilarious scene recently resurfaced on social media, as many have recreated it on TikTok – including Kris and Kylie Jenner.

