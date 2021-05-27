Kourtney Kardashian calls out Kendall Jenner for returning her ‘thoughtful’ gifts

Kourtney Kardashian has slammed Kendall Jenner for returning her “thoughtful” gifts.

The 41-year-old called out her younger sister in a trailer for the new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Speaking to sisters Kim and Khloe, Kourtney explained: “So I started her [Kendall] this collection of Hèrmes China last year for her birthday.”

“I got her like tea cups and a tea pot and all the tea stuff. And then for Christmas, I added to it and got her all the serving platters, so I was thinking I could add to it and get the dishes.”

“We called Hèrmes and I was like, ‘Can you send me photos of what I didn’t get yet?’ and then they just said, ‘I can absolutely do that but she returned everything that you got her.'”

Khloe looked shocked, and said: “Stop!” and Kourtney added: “I, like, literally picked out each dish with thought and care.”

Khloe went on to say: “She’s young, she’s not like… like, we love china because we have like dinner parties.”

“In a few years she’ll wish that she had it,” Kourtney replied.

