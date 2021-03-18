The couple confirmed their romance with a sweet Instagram post last month

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker pack on the PDA after dinner date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were spotted packing on the PDA after enjoying a dinner date in Los Angeles.

The couple confirmed their romance with a sweet Instagram snap last month, after their close friendship blossomed into a relationship.

In photos published by The Sun, the Blink-182 drummer and the KUWTK star cosied up while they waited for their car at the valet outside a restaurant.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Travis gushed over his new girlfriend, as he opened up about the importance of dating someone who also has children.

He said: “Up until now I would date girls that didn’t have kids and I find it kind of hard because I think they would have trouble understanding, like, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ‘Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”

“Now I am spending time with a woman who is a great mom, who is a great friend, and you don’t have to worry about any of those things.”

“It just comes naturally, it’s like a maturity thing. I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time I spend with them instead of every day being with them.”

“Especially in the beginning of the relationship, I think missing someone is so important,” he added.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.