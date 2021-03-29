Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoy double date with Megan Fox and...

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have enjoyed a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

The reality star went Instagram official with her musician beau last month, and have been spotted on numerous dates since.

The couple’s most recent outing was to a UFC fight in Nevada on Saturday, where they watched the UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 event from the VIP section.

Megan and MGK, who’s real name is Colson Baker, sat next to the couple at the event, with the group all heading to The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan after the fight.

While at the cocktail lounge, Travis and MGK hopped on stage for an impromptu performance of Blink 182’s hit ‘All the Small Things’, while their girlfriends watched on.

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌 (@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

Megan and MGK have been dating since last summer, after meeting on the set of their upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Their romance came shortly after Megan and her ex-husband Brian Green Austin announced their split after ten years of marriage.

The former couple share three sons, Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4, while Machine Gun Kelly shares a daughter named Casie with his ex Emma Cannon.

Last week, Travis and Kourtney took a major step in their relationship, with Kourtney dropping the L-bomb in a sweet letter to her boyfriend.

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Travis also shares three kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama, 15, Landon, 17, and his stepdaughter Atiana, 21.