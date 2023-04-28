Kourtney Kardashian accuses sister Kim of using her wedding as a ‘business opportunity’

Kourtney Kardashian has accused her sister Kim of using her wedding as a “business opportunity”.

The 44-year-old married her love Travis Barker at a star-studded wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy last year.

The bride, groom and entire wedding party were dressed up to the nines by Dolce & Gabbana.

In a trailer for season three of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kourtney accused her sister of using the special occasion as a “business opportunity”.

In a confessional, the mom-of-three said: “My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity.”

In another clip, Kim asked Khloe if Kourtney was mad at her, to which she responded: “Livid”.

Their younger half-sister Kendall Jenner chimed in, revealing that Kourtney “felt like her wedding vibes were, like stripped from her.”

“I’m really confused at how this narrative came into her head,” Kim said during a confessional.

“Like, I couldn’t have been more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”

Kourtney then told Khloe: “People think it’s a misunderstanding. It’s not. It’s who she is to the core.”

You can watch the full trailer for season three here:

