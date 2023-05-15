Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago ‘exposes’ her in hilarious Mother’s Day exercise

Kim Kardashian was brutally exposed by her daughter Chicago in a hilarious Mother’s Day exercise over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared a letter from her five-year-old daughter, titled ‘All About My Mom’.

In the letter, Chicago made some telling confessions about her famous mother.

Chicago listed Kim’s age as 22, and also revealed her favourite food is “salad”.

When asked to share the “best thing” her mother cooks, the five-year-old hilariously responded: “Mom doesn’t cook, she has a chef.”

Clearly amused by Chicago’s cutting remark, Kim wrote, “OMG 😂,” beside her answer.

Alongside Chicago, Kim is also mother to North, 9, Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.