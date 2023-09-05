Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and Meghan Markle among the stars at Beyoncé’s birthday concert

A host of famous faces attended Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles this week.

The singer turned 42 on Monday, and she celebrated with an epic performance at the SoFi Stadium as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Kim Kardashian attended the gig along with her sister Khloe, daughter North West, niece Penelope Disick, and momager Kris Jenner.

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed date night at the gig, as did Vanderpumps Rules star Ariana Madix and her new beau Daniel Wai.

Kylie Jenner finally confirmed her relationship with Timothée Chalamet at the star-studded event, as they were spotted kissing in the crowd.

Zendaya & Tom Holland during Beyoncé’s mute challenge pic.twitter.com/f5PfOktRcU — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) September 5, 2023

Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan Markle were also spotted at the concert enjoying a girls night out.

Another celeb spotted at the concert was Lizzo.

Meghan Markle with Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland at Beyonce concert😍✨✨ pic.twitter.com/mHY8qoqTn4 — Julia 🦅 (@Julia44993) September 5, 2023

The Kardashians and Lizzo at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/0aOJiiYuul — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

During the concert, Diana Ross came out on stage to since ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé.

Afterwards, an emotional Beyoncé said: “Thank you so much, you are so amazing. This is the legendary Diana Ross!”

“There would be no me without you and thank you so much for all of your sacrifice and your beauty and your grace. Thank you for opening doors for me. Thank you so much.”

It was Beyoncé running on stage to give Diana Ross a hug & her love for me! 🥹😩 What a legendary, iconic moment! You can tell just how special this was for Beyoncé! #RENAISSACEWorldTour 🩶 pic.twitter.com/gxtfrPiJS0 — ɳick 💆🏽‍♂️ (@Creat1ve) September 5, 2023