Kim Kardashian ‘to keep family home’ in Kanye West divorce settlement

The couple purchased the Hidden Hills mansion in 2014

Kim Kardashian will reportedly keep the Hidden Hills mansion she shares with Kanye West as part of their divorce settlement.

On February 19, the KUWTK star officially filed the divorce papers after 7 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old will keep the Southern California home that the former couple purchased in 2014 so that their four children will not have to move.

Kim and Kanye purchased the home for $20 million, before spending another $20 million on renovations.

The property is 15,000 square foot, and boasts two swimming pools, a basketball court and a vineyard.

Kanye has been based in Wyoming in recent months, after purchasing a ranch in the state and setting up the headquarters for his Yeezy clothing and shoe brand.

The couple went public with their romance in 2012, before tying the knot two years later.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason she is ending her marriage to the rapper.

The papers also confirmed that the 40-year-old is seeking joint physical legal custody of their four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Ad Kim also asked that the ability to award spousal support by either her or Kanye be terminated, with the split date marked as ‘TBD’. The divorce papers were filed by infamous celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who represented Kim in her divorce to Kris Humphries. Fans feared the couple were headed for a divorce last July, when Kanye spoke about almost aborting their daughter North during a presidential campaign rally in South Carolina. Ad After the rally, Kanye posted a number of shocking statements on Twitter, and he even accused Kim of trying to get him “locked up”. The rapper also claimed he’s been “trying to get divorced” from Kim ever since she met Meek Mill back in 2018 to discuss prison reform, and he also appeared to slam his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. Kanye later deleted the tweets, and a few hours later Kim released a statement addressing her husband’s behaviour. In the statement, the reality star opened up about her husband’s mental health – explaining how “incredibly complicated and painful” it can be to struggle with bipolar disorder. The mother-of-four also asked the public to show their family “compassion” during such a difficult time. Days later, the 43-year-old posted a public apology to Kim on Twitter. The couple then put on a united front by taking their kids on a “make or break” trip to the Dominican Republic, but their relationship has since deteriorated.