Kim Kardashian teases new romance – nine months after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has teased a new romance.

The 42-year-old split from Pete Davidson last August after nine months of dating.

Their relationship came following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

In a promo for next week’s episode of The Kardashians, which is available to stream on Disney+, Kim hinted at a new relationship with a mystery man – whom she nicknamed ‘Fred’.

“My friends wanted me to meet someone,” the 42-year-old told her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick.

“Let’s call this guy ‘Fred,'” Scott said, which was met with laughs from the mom-of-four.

“Does he meet the standards?,” he questioned, to which the SKIMS founder replied: “Oh, so meets the standards!”

Kim was later caught smiling and texting during a confessional.

When asked by a producer whether she was messaging ‘Fred’, the reality star replied: “Yep”.

Speaking during her recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, the mom-of-four admitted she’ll always be a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to love.

When asked about dating again, Kim said: “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

“If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me,” Kim continued.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone.”

“It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?”

“There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,” Kim explained.

“I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

When asked to share the secret to a longstanding relationship, the SKIMS founder revealed: “I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given.”

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

While Kim said she’s a “hopeless romantic”, the 42-year-old insisted she doesn’t “need people to make me happy” and is “not really ever searching for something”.

“I’m really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy,” she said.

The brand new season of The Kardashians is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.