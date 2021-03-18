This is the first time the sisters have collaborated on a product

Kim Kardashian teams up with another sister to launch three new products

Kim Kardashian has teamed up with her half-sister Kendall Jenner to launch three new perfumes.

as part of Kim's KKW Fragrance brand.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the makeup mogul shared stunning snaps of her and Kendall posing next to two black horses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

She wrote: “COMING SOON: Kendall by @KKWFRAGRANCE: Three new fragrances inspired by @KendallJenner’s love of the outdoors and horseback riding.”

“These fragrances are so different than anything that we’ve ever done before for KKW Fragrance. Kendall has completely different scents than me. They’re so luxe and rich! Everyone that smells them has become addicted to these.”

“Olive, Amber and Blue Roan in our popular 30ML bottles. The range is both universal and unique, and I can’t wait for everyone to smell them!”

All three fragrances are launching next Thursday, March 25, on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM.

Kendall is the last Kardashian-Jenner sister to collaborate with Kim on a fragrance.

The 40-year-old has released multiple fragrances with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe, and she’s also released three different scents with her half-sibling Kylie.

Kim also launched a perfume with her momager Kris Jenner last year, to celebrate Mother’s Day in the U.S.