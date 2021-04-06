Kim Kardashian sparks speculation she’s releasing her own skincare range

The reality star is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian has sparked speculation she’s releasing her own skincare range.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old has filed to trademark the name ‘SKKN BY KIM’, in order to sell products for skin, hair and nails.

The mother-of-four is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who launched her own skincare range – called Kylie Skin – in 2019.

The famous sisters have their own successful beauty brands, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, which have both been valued at $1billion.

KKW Beauty was valued at $1 billion last June, after Kim sold 20% of her business to Coty Inc for $200 million.

The 40-year-old also has her own shapewear brand called SKIMS, which she launched back in 2019.