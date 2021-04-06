Home LA Showbiz Kim Kardashian sparks speculation she’s releasing her own skincare range

The reality star is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kim Kardashian has sparked speculation she’s releasing her own skincare range.

According to TMZ, the 40-year-old has filed to trademark the name ‘SKKN BY KIM’, in order to sell products for skin, hair and nails.

The mother-of-four is following in the footsteps of her younger sister Kylie Jenner, who launched her own skincare range – called Kylie Skin – in 2019.

The famous sisters have their own successful beauty brands, KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics, which have both been valued at $1billion.

KKW Beauty was valued at $1 billion last June, after Kim sold 20% of her business to Coty Inc for $200 million.

The 40-year-old also has her own shapewear brand called SKIMS, which she launched back in 2019.

