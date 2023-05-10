Kim Kardashian sparks rumours she’s dating a basketball star

Kim Kardashian has sparked rumours she’s dating a basketball star.

The reality star has been single since splitting from comedian Pete Davidson last August, after nine months of dating.

Since then, the Skims founder has been spotted at a number of Los Angeles Lakers playoff games, and fans think it’s because she is dating one of their players.

Kim Kardashian’s looking fine at the Lakers game tonight pic.twitter.com/iH8vDmRL8F — Jesse James (@JesseJames450) May 9, 2023

kim kardashian is at the lakers game again for the second game in a row….. i just know this girl is dating someone on the team 😩 — $abrina (@sabrinabutter_) May 9, 2023

Kim Kardashian must be dating somebody on the Lakers . she been courtside a lot lately. 🌚 — tiff. 💙🏁 (@_tiffshiesty) May 7, 2023

However, a source has since told TMZ that Kim is “absolutely not” dating a Lakers star.

According to the outlet, the mother-of-four is simply attending the games to “support her hometown Lakers”.

Kim also took to her Instagram Stories at one of the games to share a snap of player Tristan Thompson, who shares two children with her sister Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Tristan split for good at the end of 2021, when it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with another woman.

Kim has been married three times. Her first husband was music producer Damon Thomas, who she married in Las Vegas at the age of 19.

The pair officially divorced in 2004, and Kim later married NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011 – which lasted just 72 days.

Kim started dating Kanye West shortly after her split from Humphries, and the pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014.

Before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021, the former couple welcomed four children together – North, 8, and Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.