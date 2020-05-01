Kim Kardashian shrugs off claims she’s been ‘arguing a lot’ with Kanye West during quarantine

Looks like these two are all good!

Kim Kardashian shrugs off claims she’s been ‘arguing a lot’ with Kanye...

Kim Kardashian has shrugged off claims she’s been “arguing a lot” with Kanye West during quarantine.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the 39-year-old shared a photo of her and her husband on a dune buggy in Wyoming.

Kim simply captioned the post with a peace sign.

This could be Kim’s way of responding to reports that she’s been arguing with Kanye during the coronavirus lockdown.

View this post on Instagram ✌🏼 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 30, 2020 at 11:33pm PDT

According to Us Weekly, Kanye has been “getting on Kim’s nerves” during quarantine, as she feels like she’s looking after their four kids all the time.

The couple are parents to North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 11-month-old Psalm.

A source told the outlet: “Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

The insider said they “have been arguing a lot during the quarantine” because Kim feels like parenting duties are “falling on her”.

