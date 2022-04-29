Kim Kardashian shows support for former friend after their public fallout

Kim Kardashian has shown support for her ex makeup artist Joyce Bonelli, after their very public fallout.

Back in 2018, it was reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan had fired Joyce from their glam team – after working with her for over 10 years.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Joyce allegedly “tried to go around them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off of it.”

“They caught on and Kim stopped following her,” the insider continued. “Joyce would conveniently fly out of town for big Kardashian parties so people wouldn’t catch on.”

“And after Kim and her parted ways, she would upload pictures of Kim and call Kim her ‘twin.’ Joyce also claims she came up with the tagline for Kanye’s hit ‘that s*** cray,’ which is a lie.”

“The Kardashians were just over her lies and the trying to cheat them out of money was the cherry on top,” the source added.

One month later, Joyce told PEOPLE: “I’ve never been fired. When something personal happens, it’s just a personal thing and I don’t think it’s anyone’s business.”

“But people should know, too, that I wasn’t fired and I love all of them and I’m proud of them too.”

However, the celebrity makeup artist added fuel to the fire as she hinted, “Who hasn’t gotten in a fight with their girlfriends?”

Despite their falling out, Joyce went on to praise her former employers, and named Kim as one of her beauty inspirations.

“I’m inspired by that whole family — I mean, just look at them — their work ethic and each individually are amazing,” she gushed.

Almost four years after their fall out hit headlines, Kim has raised eyebrows by supporting Joyce’s cosmetics line on her Instagram Story.

While she’s still not following her former MUA, the reality star shared a photo of Joyce’s new product launch, and tagged her in the post.

In June 2017, Joyce sat down for an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, in which she referred to the Kardashian-Jenners as her “sisters”.

She said at the time, “I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much. It’s been over a decade.”

“We’ve known each other since the beginning, before they were famous.”

“After they started their show people started really loving them and then hating them and now they’re loving them again, there’s been so much that’s happened,” she said at the time.

“Now each one of them is a phenomenon in their own way. We text every other day and we talk about everything.”

“Even if I’m working with a different client we’re always talking and FaceTiming — we talk about kids, we talk about the fun, scandalous stuff. They’re like my sisters,” she added.