Home LA Showbiz Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic new look after dying her brows and...

Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic new look after dying her brows and changing her hair

She looks so different!

By
Grace Flannery
-
SHARE

Kim Kardashian has shown off a dramatic new look, after dying her brows and changing her hair.

The KUWTK star shared the process with her 217 million Instagram followers last night.

The 40-year-old posted a video of her brows bleached blonde, and asked fans what they thought of her new look.

The reality star said: “So it’s really cute guys, my bleached brows.”

“I’m into it. Can’t wait to show you guys the final look…”

Kim then came back on her stories sporting a super glam makeup look, and blonde hair to match her bleached brows.

Kim’s new look didn’t last very long, as a few hours later she ditched the blonde wig and dyed her eyebrows back dark.

Sharing a mirror selfie, the mother-of-four told fans: “I’m back to dark already don’t worry.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker are taking a look back at our fave reality star couples from over the years.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes.

 

Ad

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR