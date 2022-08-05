Kim Kardashian shows her support for Kanye West amid divorce

Kim Kardashian has shown her support for Kanye West amid their divorce.

The SKIMS founder sported a pair of Yeezy-branded sunglasses in an Instagram post on Friday.

The reality star captioned the photos of herself and her and Kanye’s children North and Chicago: “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

Kim’s fans were delighted by her gesture towards Kanye.

One Instagram user commented, “Love the queen supporting her ex this is so iconic idccc 😭😭,” while another wrote, “Kimye forever 🔥🔥.”

A third simply said, “KIMYE IS BACK.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, and was declared legally single in March 2022.

The social media mogul has since become loved-up with her new beau Pete Davidson, while Kanye is dating Chaney Jones.