Kim Kardashian shares update on her family’s new Hulu show

The Kar-Jenner clan signed a deal with the streaming service last year

Kim Kardashian has revealed her family’s new Hulu show is coming sooner than we thought.

The 40-year-old announced the end of their long-running reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, last year – and the final season is currently airing on E!

Fans are understandably devastated over the show coming to an end, but Kim has teased they “won’t be gone long”.

As the latest episode of KUWTK aired on E! last night, a fan tweeted: “I still can’t believe this is the last season of #KUWTK I dunno what imma do! @KimKardashian.”

Much to their surprise, Kim replied: “We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season.”

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

It’s not known if their new show will be similar to KUWTK, but the series will feature Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, alongside Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

The famous family announced their partnership with the streaming service in December.

At the time, Kris wrote on Insatgram: “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021 @hulu #Hulu2021”

