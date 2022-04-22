Kim Kardashian shares the savage Tristan Thompson joke she cut from her SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian has shared the savage joke about Tristan Thompson she scrapped from her SNL monologue.

The 41-year-old hosted Saturday Night Live back in October, and opened the show with some harsh jokes about her famous family.

While Kim wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries, the reality star could have gone further with a joke about her sister Khloe’s on-off boyfriend Tristan.

During the second episode of the new Hulu series The Kardashians, Kim was running some of her jokes by comedian Amy Schumer.

The reality star joked about the NBA star’s numerous infidelities, she said: “Oh, Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It’s so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces.”

Amy responded to the joke by saying: “Oh s**t.”

The mum-of-four ended up cutting the joke, but she never explained her reason for doing so.

At the time Kim appeared on Saturday Night Live, Khloe and Tristan’s relationship was in a good place.

Although the pair weren’t together they continued to co-parent their daughter True.

In the first episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder praised her baby daddy by saying: “He’s one of my best friends. I see Tristan a couple times a week.”

“He’s a really hands-on dad. Me and Tristan don’t have tension. He’s a really hands-on dad.”

However, all of that was filmed long before Khloe learned of Tristan’s paternity scandal, which came to light earlier this year.

Back in January, Tristan publicly apologised to Khloe on Instagram, after a paternity test revealed he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols last year – while they were still together.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.