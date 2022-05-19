Kim Kardashian shares the emotional moment she found out she passed the baby bar

Kim Kardashian has shared the emotional moment she found out she passed the baby bar.

The 41-year-old passed her First-Year Law Students’ Examination, also known as the baby bar, in December 2021.

In the most recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, fans saw the reality star find out the results of her exam while sitting in her car outside a Red Lobster restaurant.

The mother-of-four was with her eldest daughter North at the time, and her longtime friend and colleague Tracy Romulus with her two kids Remi and Ryan.

Kim, who previously failed the exam three times, could be seen saying: “I go in the car because if I’m upset I don’t want to have everyone stare.”

The SKIMS mogul continued: “You are only allowed to take the baby bar a certain amount of times. This was the last time I could ever take it, so if I don’t [pass] then this law school journey is over for me.”

After searching for her results through an online portal on her phone there was a dramatic pause, before Kim screamed: “I passed!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian 🌪️ (@kkwinfo)

The 41-year-old started to cry, and said: “Is this real? I’m so happy. Like, I literally didn’t think I did.”

Kim then video called her professor Chuck Shonholtz to tell him the good news, and laughed: “I’m at Red Lobster! North won her first basketball game ever and we came to Red Lobster and I’m in the car.”

Kim announced that she had passed baby bar on Instagram back in December.

Sharing a photo of herself looking in the mirror, she wrote: “OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

“For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses).”

Kim continued: “In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate.”

“I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

“A big thank you to @vanjones68 who talked me into going to law school in the first place before introducing me to @jessicajackson and @edyhaney who have brought me along to watch their every move in the court room.”

“I respect them so much and appreciate you both for letting me tag along and ask all of the little questions along the way,” she wrote.

“And Bar Bri Law School bar prep- I couldn’t have done it without you guys! Setting me up with professors @sam.arlen.farkas and @chuckshonholtz changed my life. Thank you guys for putting in the hours and teaching me everything I needed to know! 10 hour days, daily 4 hour zooms, our in person practice tests week after week. We did it!”

Referencing her late father Robert Kardashian, who was an attorney, Kim added: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

“Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!”