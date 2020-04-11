Kim Kardashian shares struggle as she continues to film KUWTK without a crew during quarantine

The Kardashian sisters are filming new episodes with their iPhones

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she’s still filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The 39-year-old is continuing to film their hit reality show without any crew members, and attempted to record a camera confessional in a makeshift studio last night – which was set up in her guest bedroom.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the mother-of-four tried to set up the camera, mic and lighting with the help of producers over a Zoom chat.

Kim said: “Ok, I just wanna show you guys that in the guest room we have set up a confessional. I am still filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but shot all on iPhones.”

“I am the camera person, I am the lighting person, I am hair and makeup, uhm, so I am going to try and figure this out. This is the first day that we’re doing it.”

Kim then showed all the camera equipment set up in her guest room, as her producers told her how to turn everything on.

Kim and her sister Khloé decided to continue filming KUWTK themselves while in lockdown, but it’s not known whether any of the other family members are doing so as well.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, Kim said they managed to film all episodes for the show’s current season before the coronavirus outbreak reached LA – except the very last one.

She explained: “So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves.”

“We have tripods set up, and our iPhones, and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I’ll get to see what Khloe’s doing — I mean, I literally have no idea what everyone else has been doing!”