Kim Kardashian set to host brand new podcast

The reality star has signed an exclusive deal with Spotify

Kim Kardashian has reportedly signed an exclusive deal with top streaming service Spotify.

The reality star, who has become a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in the US, is set to co-host and co-produce a podcast on wrongful convictions and criminal justice.

The series will also be produced by Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, highlighting her investigative work in the the case of Kevin Keith.

Keith was convicted of three murders in 1994, and was sentenced to execution in Ohio before his death sentence was commuted in 2010.

Spotify confirmed the deal, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, but declined to comment on details of the partnership.

The podcast will also cover Kim’s work in exonerating wrongfully convicted inmates.

The SKIMS owner began studying law back in 2018, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian – who famously defended OJ Simpson.

Earlier this week, Kim helped save the life of a Texas inmate, just one hour before his scheduled execution.

Over the past two years, the reality star and her legal team have helped dozens of prisoners get out of jail under the First Step Act – a bill which aims to reduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and reintegrate inmates into society.

The bill was passed after Kim famously met with US President Donald Trump to discuss pardoning 63-year-old Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offence.

Kim’s meeting with Trump was successful, and Alice was released from prison just a few days later, after being granted clemency.

