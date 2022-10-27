Kim Kardashian ‘seeks help from spiritual healer’ amid Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian has reportedly sought help from a spiritual healer amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Kanye West.

The rapper has faced major backlash over a since-deleted anti-Semitic tweet, in which he declared he was “sleepy” but planned “to go death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE” when he woke up.

He continued: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew. Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

It now looks as if Kim has sought the help of a spiritual healer, after she was spotted visiting the professional in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

It comes just days after the reality star broke her silence on Kanye’s anti-Semitism scandal.

In a statement, the 42-year-old wrote: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric toward them to come to an immediate end.”

Amid the backlash against Kanye, huge brand such as Balenciaga and Adidas have severed their ties to the rapper, while stores like Gap, T.J Maxx and Foot Locker have all refused to stock Yeezy merchandise.

Most recently, Skechers have alleged that Kanye showed up at one of their corporate offices in LA “unannounced and uninvited” and had to be escorted off the property by two executives.

In a statement, the footwear brand wrote: “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech.”

“The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”

Alongside the backlash surrounding his anti-Semitic tweet, the rapper was also slammed for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

Over the weekend, it was reported that Kanye has hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez and her firm to oversee his business matters.

However, TMZ have since reported that Camille informed her firm Brown Rudnick that she would no longer work with Kanye after he doubled down on his anti-Semitic remarks.

During an interview with Piers Morgan on October 19, Kanye said he doesn’t regret his anti-Semitic tweet, but apologised for causing people “hurt”.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the death con [comments],” he said.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people. I was hurt.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.

While the pair appeared amicable after their split, their divorce took a nasty turn late last year when Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

After they went public with their romance, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her beau.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys back in April.

He also released two music videos which depicted him “burying” animated versions of Pete, who he has continuously referred as “Skete” online.

The reality star and SNL comedian have since parted ways due to their conflicting schedules.

Kim and Kanye tied-the-knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Earlier this month, it was reported the former couple were nearing a settlement in their divorce after Kanye filed a declaration of disclosure – which typically indicates that a divorce case is on the verge of being settled.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the 45-year-old has sent over all of his financial information to his ex.

The rapper has also reportedly hired one of the most prestigious attorneys in Hollywood.

The outlet has reported that the former couple have agreed on how to split up their multi-billion-dollar empire; however, there’s no indication if they have come to a custody agreement as of yet.