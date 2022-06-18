Kim Kardashian reveals why Pete Davidson called Kourtney’s son the wrong name for the ‘longest time’

Kim Kardashian has revealed why her boyfriend Pete Davidson called Kourtney’s son the wrong name for the “longest time”.

On June 17, the reality star took to Twitter to share the “funny fact” that her new beau didn’t know the real name of Kourtney and Scott Disick’s youngest child Reign.

The 41-year-old tweeted: “Funny fact: Pete thought Reign’s name was Raymond for the longest time because that’s what @ScottDisick calls him all the time 😂.”

Funny fact: Pete thought Reign’s name was Raymond for the longest time because that’s what @ScottDisick calls him all the time 😂 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) June 17, 2022

Fans found this hilarious, as one tweeted, “Clearly he has not been keeping up with kardashians,” while another responded, “Hope we see pete and scott hanging out next season this friendship must be so funny.”

A third wrote, “lol imagine Reign being called Raymond, I can’t.. that’s terrible.”

Kim enlightened her fans with this information as she live-tweeted during the series finale of The Kardashians.

lol imagine Reign being called Raymond, I can’t..that’s terrible #TheKardashians — Vivi 🏁 (@demidlove) June 17, 2022

Viewers witnessed Reign’s nickname “Raymond” first hand, as the 7-year-old played on a trampoline with his sister Penelope, 9.

Kim, 41, started dating Pete, 28, late last year, following her split from Kanye West.

The couple struck up a romance after the reality star hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in October.

Opening up during a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kim revealed that she initially reached out to the comedian after hearing rumours about his ‘Big D**k Energy’.

During a confessional Kim said: “I did SNL and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe.”

“I was like ‘Oh shit maybe I’ve been…maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

“A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…”

“I was just basically DTF (Down To F**k),” Kim confessed.