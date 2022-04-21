Kim Kardashian reveals the Kanye West joke that was cut from her SNL monologue

Kim Kardashian has revealed the Kanye West joke that was cut from her Saturday Night Live monologue.

In the most recent episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians, which is now available to watch on Disney+, viewers watched as Kim got ready for her hosting debut on the popular late night show.

The SKIMS mogul contemplated whether she should poke fun at her split from Kanye, who she filed for divorce from in February 2021, during her hosting gig.

During a confessional, the 41-year-old revealed she’s “always afraid of hurting people’s feelings” and didn’t particularly want to joke about her and her ex-husband’s high-profile divorce.

Kim added: “And it doesn’t mean that because we didn’t work out that we don’t have a great love and respect for each other.”

The mother-of-four admitted she was worried about a joke which would see Chris Redd impersonate Kanye and ask Kim to be his lawyer.

She told SNL producer Lindsay Shookus: “The divorce is so sensitive for him and so, I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t want to like…maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.'”

While Kim thought Kanye would probably enjoy the joke, she also didn’t want to cross over into a disrespectful place, but show producer Lindsay assured Kim that the scene could be changed or even cut.

In the end, Chris did impersonate Kanye during The People’s Kourt skit, and Kim only made a few jokes about Kanye – including his failed presidential run in the 2020 US election.

She also joked in her opening monologue: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

“So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to one thing: his personality.”