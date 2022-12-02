Kim Kardashian reveals she has hired a pianist to wake her kids up ‘every morning’

Kim Kardashian has revealed the unusual way she wakes her children up in the morning.

The reality star, who shares four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a video of Grammy-winning pianist Philip Cornish performing Christmas songs in her home.

The SKIMS founder captioned the post: “It’s that time of year. @Philthekeys comes over every morning to wake my kids up by playing the piano while the mad morning rush is happening to calm their little souls and fill it with beautiful Christmas songs.”

In the clip, Philip is seen sitting at an all-white piano playing a festive song next to a stunning Christmas tree – as North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, could be heard yelling in the background.

Reacting to the video, one fan tweeted: “Well isn’t that nice Kim Kardashian Pays someone to play the piano to wake her children up in the morning. What’s wrong with just saying get the hell out of bed?!”

Another wrote: “And this is why she needs that 200k/month child support. 😂”, referring to Kim and Kanye’s child support agreement.

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014, settled their divorce earlier this week.

According to court docs obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the former couple will share joint custody of their four children with “equal access,” but Kim will still have the kids the majority of the time.

The publication also learned that Kanye, 45, will pay over $200,000 a month in child support.

The Gold Digger rapper is also responsible for an equal share of his and Kim’s children’s educational expenses, as well as their kids’ security expenses. The settlement also states that any dispute regarding Kim, 42, and Kanye’s children will be resolved through mediation. However, if one of the parents fails to participate in mediation, the other will make the parental decision. According to their prenup, both Kim and Kanye have waived spousal support and the division of proprietary assets is in accordance. The settlement came just weeks before a trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property.