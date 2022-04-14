Kim Kardashian reveals how Pete Davidson prepared her for SNL hosting gig

Kim Kardashian has revealed how her now-boyfriend Pete Davidson helped her prepare for her hosting gig on Saturday Night Live.

During the first episode of the Kardashians new reality show on Hulu, the 41-year-old admitted she was “scared” and “nervous” about hosting the iconic comedy show.

The SKIMS mogul confessed she was worried she wouldn’t be funny, and said: “I always put myself in these situations where I feel I’m fulfilling other people’s dreams, like my mums.”

“I don’t know why I did Dancing With the stars. I sucked. Absolutely sucked!”

Later in the episode, the mother-of-four admitted she ran into Pete Davidson at the Met Gala in September, one month before she hosted the show, and he offered her some advice.

Kim said: “There are certain things people are telling me to do that’s making me way more nervous.”

“I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met and I was like “I’m so scared I don’t know what I signed up for”, and he’s like, “can you read cue cards? You’re good!”‘

Kim and Pete shared their first kiss during an Aladdin sketch on the show, and the couple have been dating ever since.

The 41-year-old also debated whether she should ask her estranged husband Kanye West to perform on the SNL episode.

She said: “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him to be – that would be epic if like my musical guest. But then, do I want my own moment?”

“Kanye and I are still going through a divorce now we’re just trying to figure it out: how to be good parents to our kids together, how to be good friends to each other.”

The reality star added: “The ultimate goal no matter what is just happiness and following that whatever that looks like.”

“This is my time and I kind of want this to be about me and not about how are they going to act to each other. ”

“He obviously would be the best but maybe this is my chance to do something on my own.”

“I don’t know it could either be super calming – it would be so cool for the kids to see mum and dad on SNL together and that’s so cool. But then like I might be more stressed out, the more people you know that are there – I might be like ‘oh my god.'”

The reality star filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple, who tied the knot back in 2014, share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.