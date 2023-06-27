Kim Kardashian recalls testifying at a murder trial when she was a teenager: ‘It was insane’

Kim Kardashian has recalled the “insane” time she testified in the 1998 murder trial for her then-boyfriend TJ Jackson’s mother.

As a young teenager, her boyfriend’s mother Dee Dee was found dead in the pool of her boyfriend Don Bohana at his Ladera Heights home in California.

Speaking to Vogue Italia, Kim explained: “My boyfriend’s mother whom I was really close with was murdered in 1994 and I had to be part of that trial.”

When asked how she was involved in the trial, the reality star said: “I had to testify and was there every day with my boyfriend. I was just 14, you know.”

In 1998, Bohana was found guilty of second-degree murder in Dee Dee’s death, and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

The 42-year-old described her teenage years as “hectic”, as her late father was also involved in a number of high profile trials – namely the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

“To have that experience at such a young age was insane,” Kim continued. “And it was also back-to-back with the O.J. [Simpson] trial, there was just a lot of layers there.”

Robert Kardashian Sr. was a friend of O.J.’s and famously acted as one of his defense attorneys during his 1994 murder trial – after he was accused of violently killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman.

The trial drove a massive wedge between Robert and Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner, as she was best friends with Nicole Brown.

The former NFL star was acquitted of the murders in October 1995, but was later deemed liable for their deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by Nicole and Ron’s families.

Kim previously opened up about the trial on David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and recalled how it affected her family.

The TV personality recalled a time when O.J. called their house from prison.

Kim explained: “It was dinner time, and we were all sitting down, and I answered the phone. It was a call from jail, and it was O.J., and I handed my mom the phone because he wanted to speak to her. And I just remember them getting into it.”

“My mom was extremely vocal on her feelings — she believed that her friend was murdered by him and that was really traumatizing for her.”

“And then we’d go to my dad’s house and it was a whole other situation there. We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings.”

Kim also recalled when Robert took her and Kourtney out of school to go to court.

“I remember my mom was sitting with Nicole’s parents, and Kourtney and I were sitting behind O.J., and we look over at my mom and she’s giving us this death stare — like, ‘What are you doing out of school? What are you doing here?!’” she said.

“Kourtney and I were like, ‘Just look straight — do not look at Mom.’”

“It tore my family apart, I’d say, for the whole time of the trial,” she added.