Kim Kardashian reacts to Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Bridgerton

Kim Kardashian has reacted to the news of Regé-Jean Page’s departure from Bridgerton.

The actor rose to fame following his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in season one of the period drama, which focused on his romance with Dalphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

On Friday, the 31-year-old left fans heartbroken as he confirmed he will not be returning for the show’s highly anticipated second season.

The news was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper on social media.

It read: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Taking to the comment section, Kim commented: “Wait!!! WHAT????”, with the comment receiving over 40k likes.

The reality star binge-watched the show for the first time earlier this week, sharing her reactions to her Instagram Stories.

Check out some of the best Twitter reactions to the news:

Women trying to process that Regé-Jean Page wont be in season 2 of #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/76YZRZ7JDW — S.B. (@theSheenaB) April 2, 2021

After finding out that Rege-Jean Page isn't returning for season 2 #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/GBNfu6l8VY — MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾‍♀️ (@purple_byobow) April 2, 2021

Rege – jean page isn't gonna appear in Bridgerton season 2 Well am not okay with this #Bridgertonpic.twitter.com/AMMY1f8WDl — z (@hersdior) April 2, 2021