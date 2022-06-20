Kim Kardashian praises ex-husband Kanye West for being ‘the best dad’ to their children

Kim Kardashian has praised her ex-husband Kanye West for being “the best dad” to their children in a sweet Father’s Day post.

The reality star, who filed for divorce from the rapper last February, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to pay tribute to the father figures in her life.

Alongside a photo of Kanye with their four kids, the SKIMS founder wrote: “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye”.

The 41-year-old also remembered her late dad Robert on Father’s Day.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s day to the best daddy ever! The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you’re all the way up in heaven and they gave me the cutest suggestions. I miss you and love you with all my soul.”

Kim was just 22 when her father died from oesophageal cancer in 2003.

Finally, Kim paid tribute to her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner.

She wrote: “Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad. Happy Father’s Day.”

Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, was married to Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015 – when she came out as transgender.