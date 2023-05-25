Kim Kardashian opens up about having ‘guilt’ after Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian has opened up about having “guilt” after her split from Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old split from the comedian last August after nine months of dating.

Their relationship came following the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West.

Speaking to her sister Khloe and sister Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick in the season three premiere of The Kardashians, Kim said: “Breakups are just, like, not my thing.”

Scott joked: “Are they anybody’s thing?”

Kim laughed before she continued: “It’s just I’m proud of myself. I mean, we had talks and talks and we had been talking about it. So it was just both of us communicating really well about it. It’s obviously sad.”

The father-of-three chimed in: “How long were you guys together?”

Kim replied: “Nine months, it’s a long time, I don’t have, like, random hookups. There was a lot of guilt and he went through a lot because of my relationship [with Kanye].”

In a confessional, the mom-of-four said: “I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes, like ugh who’s ever going to want to date me?”

“I have four kids, I’m in my 40s, like who’s going to want to deal with the drama? But my person will be like ‘f**k all that. It’s going to be hard but we’re together and we’re gonna do this.’ So I’m waiting for that person.”

Kim’s confession comes just weeks after she bumped into her ex Pete at the 2023 Met Gala, where they were papped having a friendly catch up.

The comedian is now dating actress Chase Sui Wonders, while Kim has been linked to NFL star Tom Brady in recent weeks.

The reality star raised eyebrows when she was spotted looking at properties near his home in the Bahamas.

However, insiders later insisted they’re just friends.

During her recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Kim confessed she sometimes cries herself to sleep at night as she navigates life as a single mother.

Kim’s third marriage to Kanye came to an end in February 2021, before their divorce was finalized last November.

The former couple share four children together – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.