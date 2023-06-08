Kim Kardashian makes surprising confession about her sex life

Kim Kardashian has made a surprising confession about her sex life.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder admitted she prefers having sex with the lights off.

The 42-year-old told Scott Disick: “I pretty much have the lights off now.”

In her confessional, the mum-of-four added: “It’s so weird but then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong, but if it’s like you’re there with me, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me! Turns the lights off!'”

It comes after Kim teased a new relationship, following her split from Pete Davidson.

The reality star has named her mystery beau ‘Fred’.

“My friends wanted me to meet someone,” the 42-year-old told her sister Kourtney’s ex Scott on The Kardashians.

“Let’s call this guy ‘Fred,’” Scott said, which was met with laughs from Kim.

“Does he meet the standards?,” he questioned, to which the SKIMS founder replied: “Oh, so meets the standards!”

Kim was later caught smiling and texting during a confessional.

When asked by a producer whether she was messaging ‘Fred’, the reality star replied: “Yep”.

Speaking during her recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast, Kim admitted she’ll always be a “hopeless romantic” when it comes to love.

When asked about dating again, Kim said: “I definitely will take my time, and I think there’s so many factors especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

“If I can look at everything that I did wrong and try to not make the same mistakes and really take my time, I think it just has to be different for me,” Kim continued.

“I think I’ll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone and love creating a life with someone. It’s obviously such a hard place to be in because how do you go about it?”

“There’s so many factors, but I’ll always believe in love and I’ll always want that and I think that’s such a magical part of life. But I think I’m so comfortable taking my time to not rush it.”

“There’s so much going on that I’m not lonely, and I think that that is really important,” Kim explained.

“I believe, like, I always believe. And I think that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

When asked to share the secret to a longstanding relationship, the SKIMS founder revealed: “I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given.”

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect across the board, that’s I think the number one thing.”

While Kim said she’s a “hopeless romantic”, the 42-year-old insisted she doesn’t “need people to make me happy” and is “not really ever searching for something”.

“I’m really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy,” she said.

The brand new season of The Kardashians is now streaming exclusively on Disney+.

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.