Kim Kardashian makes new TikTok account and posts first video

Kim Kardashian has made her own TikTok account.
The 41-year-old first joined the app in November 2021, starting a joint account with her daughter North.
The SKIMS founder has since created her own solo account, and took to the social media platform on Monday to share her first video.
@kimkardashianHey Guys 💋♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian
The video sees Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedavanovic create a stunning glam look on her.
The mother-of-four captioned the post: “Hey Guys.”
One fan commented: “WOW QUEEN U RLY DID THAT!”, while a second penned: “A solo Kim K tiktok is exactly what we needed and that’s on bible!”
Another fan joked: “Lmao I bet North is maaaad. I need her to respond on her page with Kim.”
