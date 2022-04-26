Kim Kardashian makes new TikTok account and posts first video

Kim Kardashian has made her own TikTok account.

The 41-year-old first joined the app in November 2021, starting a joint account with her daughter North.

The SKIMS founder has since created her own solo account, and took to the social media platform on Monday to share her first video.

The video sees Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedavanovic create a stunning glam look on her.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “Hey Guys.”

One fan commented: “WOW QUEEN U RLY DID THAT!”, while a second penned: “A solo Kim K tiktok is exactly what we needed and that’s on bible!”

Another fan joked: “Lmao I bet North is maaaad. I need her to respond on her page with Kim.”