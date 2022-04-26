Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Kim Kardashian makes new TikTok account and posts first video

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Kim Kardashian has made her own TikTok account.

The 41-year-old first joined the app in November 2021, starting a joint account with her daughter North.

The SKIMS founder has since created her own solo account, and took to the social media platform on Monday to share her first video.

@kimkardashianHey Guys 💋♬ original sound – Kim Kardashian

The video sees Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton and makeup artist Mario Dedavanovic create a stunning glam look on her.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “Hey Guys.”

One fan commented: “WOW QUEEN U RLY DID THAT!”, while a second penned: “A solo Kim K tiktok is exactly what we needed and that’s on bible!”

Another fan joked: “Lmao I bet North is maaaad. I need her to respond on her page with Kim.”

Kim and her daughter North

 

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us