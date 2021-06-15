Kim Kardashian leads tributes to daughter North West on her birthday

Kim Kardashian has lead tributes to her daughter North West on her birthday.

The 40-year-old’s eldest child turned 8 today, and Kim took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Posting on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-four shared multiple snaps with her beloved daughter.

Kim captioned one of the posts: “Time flies ✨.”

North’s grandmother Kris Jenner also posted a touching tribute to her on Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Happy birthday to our beautiful Northie!!!”

“You are truly such a ray of sunshine and you light up every room with your amazing smile and huge heart. You are so funny, talented, smart, and so creative!!”

“You are an amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend. I love watching you grow and I am so proud of you each and every day.”

“I love you so so much!!!! Lovey xoxo,” Kris added, signing off with her grandkids’ nickname for her.

Kim is also mum to Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm 2 – who she shares with her estranged husband Kanye West.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper back in February, after almost seven years of marriage.