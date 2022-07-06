Kim Kardashian joins Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman on the runway for Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian walked in her first Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

The reality star joined the likes of Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman on the runway at the Balenciaga Haute Couture show in the French capital.

“Walked in my first Paris fashion show and a COUTURE show at that!!! Thank you @Balenciaga @Demna,” Kim wrote over a clip of her runway debut via her Instagram Story.

The SKIMS founder strutted her stuff in a look she’s become synonymous with: the luxury label’s pantaboots.

Her favourite piece was styled with a black figure-hugging corset top with gloves, and a wrap skirt.

To cheer her on, Kim’s daughter North West and mother Kris Jenner were in attendance.

The show, which was unveiled by the brand’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, also featured Naomi Campbell and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn.

If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashian, you’d know that Kim has been wearing Balenciaga since October 2021.

She officially became the face of the label in February, and has quickly created a signature look with the Balenciaga pantaboot.

Kim has rocked an array of different pantaboot designs from the fashion house in almost every colour.

