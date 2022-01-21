Kim Kardashian hints at her romance with Pete Davidson in new bikini photos

Kim Kardashian has cheekily hinted at her romance with Pete Davidson in a string of new bikini snaps on Instagram.

The photos were taken on their recent trip to the Bahamas, and the 41-year-old posed in a black string bikini, and a baseball hat with the letter ‘P’ on it.

Kim’s choice of hat wasn’t the only thing that got fans talking, as the reality star’s caption also set tongues wagging.

Kim captioned the post, “Beach 🅿️arty”, making sure to highlight the letter ‘P’ by selecting a P letter emoji.

Fans picked up on Kim’s subtle hint, and took to the comment section to question whether she was referring to Pete.

One fan wrote, “I see what you did there 😉,” while another commented, “🅿️ for Pete? 🙊”

Earlier this month, Kim and Pete were spotted looking loved-up in the Bahamas, amid reports they’re “getting serious”.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the SKIMS founder could be seen strolling alongside her SNL star boyfriend in a plunging black bodysuit.

The couple struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, they have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and most recently the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete are “getting very serious”.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He’s been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is exciting to her.”

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim resides in Southern California with her four children, but the insider said the pair “are making the distance work”.

“[Pete’s] planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source added.

Kim’s romance with Pete came after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, last February.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye, who is newly dating actress Julia Fox, is clearly not happy about Kim’s relationship with Pete.

In a new song with The Game, which was released last week, the rapper threatened to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.