Kim Kardashian hilariously responds to claims she has ‘six toes’

Kim Kardashian has hilariously responded to claims she has “six toes”.

In the past, fans have questioned whether the 39-year-old has a sixth toe on her left foot, as she has seemed to have an extra toe in paparazzi snaps and promo shoots.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Wednesday night, Kim filmed her left foot and said: “Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild.”

The reality star pointed out that she only has five toes, but explained that when she pushes down her foot, it looks like she has an extra toe.

She said: “But it’s this, part of my foot, that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here and in a picture. I don’t know why, it looks like a sixth toe.”

Speaking to the camera, Kim then said: “I hope that answered my sixth toe question. Because I only have five toes on each foot.”

The conversation surrounding Kim’s feet seemed to amuse her sisters, as Khloe and Kourtney could be heard laughing and singing in the background of Kim’s video.

The sisters are spending some time together, after announcing the end of their reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

