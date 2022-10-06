Kim Kardashian gushes over ex Pete Davidson: ‘He has the best heart’

Kim Kardashian has gushed over her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality star split from her comedian beau in August, after nine months of dating.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed before their break-up, Kim praised Pete for being “thoughtful and sweet”.

While shopping in Milan with some friends in February, the SKIMS founder said: “Pete has the best heart. I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

“And I’m here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up just like a little thoughtful gift.”

Kim then bought Pete a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

The former couple struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but they have since decided to just be friends.

A source told E! News in August that while the pair has “a lot of love and respect for each other,” they found that the long distance dynamic and their demanding schedules “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Prior to her romance with Pete, Kim was married to rapper Kanye West.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

After Kim went public with her romance with Pete a few months later, Kanye launched a number of scathing social media attacks against his ex-wife and her new beau.

Kim and Kanye tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.