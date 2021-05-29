Kim Kardashian granted temporary restraining order against ‘dangerous stalker’

The reality star has claimed the man has tried to gain access to her home

Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker, who has been described as “dangerous”.

According to TMZ, the reality star obtained an order of protection from a 32-year-old man on Friday.

The mother-of-four is said to be terrified of the man, who has claimed he’s “in love with her”.

According to the outlet, Kim’s alleged stalker has also “filmed videos outside the edge of her property” and has been getting “increasingly frustrated about not getting inside”.

In court documents, the 40-year-old said she was “scared” that he was able to find her home, because she’s “never shared her address”.

A judge has now ordered him to stay 100 yards away from Kim at all times.

The news comes after Kylie Jenner obtained a restraining order against her sister Kendall’s alleged stalker, who was arrested after he was caught skinny-dipping in her pool back in April.

Kendall has also been granted a five-year restraining order against another man, who allegedly planned to buy an illegal firearm to kill her, and then himself.

The model has increased her security in recent months, and has been forced to move out of her home.

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK.

The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too