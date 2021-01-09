Kim Kardashian gets emotional after filming final KUWTK scenes

Kim Kardashian got emotional on Friday evening, after her famous family wrapped filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

After 14 years on air, the popular reality show is coming to an end with its 20th season, which is set for release this Spring.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, the 40-year-old shared pictures and videos from their final day of shooting, which took place at her house.

Kim shared a video of sound technician Erin Paxton, as she set up their microphones for the last time.

As she showed their mic packs, Erin could be heard saying, “Ugh, I’m going to cry,” and Kim said: “Don’t cry, don’t cry!”

The famous family marked the end of KUWTK by hosting a group dinner outside, before having some drinks with the crew.

Posting a photo of her drink, Kim wrote on Instagram: “It’s a wrap! Not on the tears or the drinks tho.”

The mother-of-four also shared a photo of Kourtney’s hand holding a glass of champagne, and wrote: “Officially sobbing. Grateful for every single second.”

A video posted on the KUWTK social channels also shows Kim having a drink with the crew in her garden, as she says: “Ok guys, we just finished filming forever. Like forever, ever.”

“We’re done. We’re never filming again. Isn’t that so crazy? So we’re having a drink with the crew in my background, hanging out.”

“Cheers to… I don’t know… 15 years, 20 seasons, of craziness and lots of love.”

The 40-year-old’s husband, Kanye West, was noticeably absent from the celebrations – amid reports they’re set to divorce.

20 Seasons. 14 years. Bible, we can’t believe today is the last day of filming for #KUWTK! Final season coming soon to E! 😍😭 pic.twitter.com/vi6ehDZTPV — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 9, 2021

The famous family announced that Keeping Up With The Kardashians was coming to an end last September, but they’ve since signed a major deal with streaming service Hulu.

In a statement at the time, Kim said: “To our amazing fans. It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.