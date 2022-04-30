Kim Kardashian dropped from Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against her family

Kim Kardashian has been dropped from Blac Chyna’s lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Chyna, 33, is currently suing members of the famous family for $100 million on claims of defamation and illegal interference with her contracts and business dealings.

The model has claimed Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner “conspired” to cancel her E! reality show ‘Rob & Chyna’ in 2017 – which they have strongly denied.

The trial has been ongoing since April 20, and has so far seen Kim, Kylie, and Kris testify in court.

But in a surprising turn of events on Friday, a judge granted a request from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s attorney to have Kim removed from the lawsuit.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, their attorney said: “Because [Blac Chyna] has neither identified an allegedly defamatory statement by Kim Kardashian, nor specified an instance where she ratified an allegedly defamatory statement by another party, the claim against her must be dismissed.”

“[Blac Chyna’s] vague assertion on the record during [her] argument that Kim Kardashian ‘ratified those statements and encouraged her sisters to make them’ — without specifying how Kim Kardashian ratified them and to whom — is woefully insufficient to maintain a claim.”

“Additionally, statements by other Defendants cannot form the basis of a defamation claim against Kim Kardashian because neither her mother nor her sisters ever acted as her agent.”

In response, Chyna’s legal team argued that she “has the right to a jury trial against Defendant Kim Kardashian for defamation,” adding that it would be “completely contrary to law” to remove the 41-year-old.

However, the judge overseeing the case granted the Kardashian-Jenner family’s request, and said: “There is no evidence that defendant Kim Kardashian took a ‘responsible part’ in the publication of the alleged statement by the other defendants.”

The trial will continue in Los Angeles next week.