Kim Kardashian deletes bikini photo after being accused of Photoshop

Kim Kardashian has deleted a bikini photo from Instagram, after being accused of Photoshopping it.

The reality star posted a series of snaps from her recent tropical getaway with her beau Pete Davidson to the app, where she posed in a black two-piece from her new Skims collection.

The 41-year-old captioned the post: “long time no sea 🌊 🐚”

Taking to Twitter, fans screenshotted one of the photos from the post and accused Kim of altering her body using an editing tool.

One fan tweeted: “Kim, Kim, Kim….. Your right leg is, uh….”, and another wrote: “Kim what happened to ur leg.”

A third follower penned: “I can not believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. BECAUSE IT WAS WRONGLY PHOTOSHOPPED!!! That picture isn’t there anymore ! I want that power @KimKardashian #KimK #KardashianPower shesssh.”

I can not believe #KimK has the power to delete one of her pictures of many on a post. BECAUSE IT WAS WRONGLY PHOTOSHOPPED!!!

That picture isn’t there anymore !

I want that power @KimKardashian #KimK #KardashianPower shesssh pic.twitter.com/hDTNWes2PV — Roany (@officialcarameI) January 26, 2022

Kim K’s leg having an absolute normal one ? pic.twitter.com/9f8KHlRIvm — harry x (@harryjonesxx) January 26, 2022

Kim what happened to ur leg pic.twitter.com/CA6IHwVEJu — l a u r e n (@laurenemart) January 25, 2022

The photo has since been deleted from Instagram, but other snaps from the post remain on the app.

Earlier this month, Kim jetted off to the Bahamas with her boyfriend Pete, amid reports they’re “getting serious”.

The couple struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

Since then, they have been spotted spending time together in California, New York and most recently the Caribbean.

Earlier this month, a source told E! News that Kim and Pete are “getting very serious”.

A source told the publication: “Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He’s been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is exciting to her.”

Pete lives in Staten Island, while Kim resides in Southern California with her four children, but the insider said the pair “are making the distance work”.

“[Pete’s] planning to be in L.A. more often now,” the source added.

Kim’s romance with Pete came after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, Kanye West, last February.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kanye is now dating actress Julia Fox, who he is currently in France with for Paris Fashion Week.