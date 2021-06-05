The 40-year-old filed for divorce from her rapper husband in February

Kim Kardashian ‘convinced she made the right decision’ to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is “convinced that she made the right decision” to divorce Kanye West, according to a new report.

The reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February, after almost seven years of marriage.

A source has since told PEOPLE: “Kim is doing great. She was really struggling around the time she filed for divorce. She was very upset about it and really didn’t want to file.”

“She has come a long way since she filed for divorce, though. She’s very happy and convinced that she made the right decision.”

The insider also revealed their four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm 2 – are “doing well” and still see Kanye “often”.

The news comes after Kim finally opened up about her marriage struggles on the latest episode of KUWTK.

The scenes were filmed just months before she filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19, 2021.

In the episode, Kim’s sister Khloe asked: “How are you and Kanye doing?”

The 40-year-old replied: “There’s no fighting, like, now it’s all calm so I just roll with it.”

During a confessional, Khloe explained: “Kim is dealing with so much right now, and it’s tough because before we left, her and Kanye had this big fight.”

The episode then cut to never-before-seen footage of Kim crying over her failed marriage.

Kim was seen in tears with her younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and said: “I honestly can’t do this anymore.”

“Why am I still in this like, place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state, every year, I have to be together so I can raise the kids, you know? And he’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job …”

“I think he deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming — I can’t do that.”

“He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything.”

Kim added: “I feel like a f***ing failure, that it’s like, a third f***ing marriage. Yeah I feel like a f***ing loser. But I can’t even think about that like, I want to be happy.”

The series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs next Thursday, June 10.