Kim Kardashian brutally booed by crowd at NFL game

Kim Kardashian was brutally booed by the crowd at an NFL game on Sunday.

The 41-year-old attended a clash between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but didn’t receive the warmest welcome.

In videos shared on social media, the reality star was loudly booed when she appeared on the big screen during the game.

Kim Kardashian booed during Sunday’s Rams and Cowboys game. The reality star was at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles when her face was shown on the big screen and fans immediately turned their cheers to boos. pic.twitter.com/iibspIlPDI — Talkexclusiveblog (@Talkexclusive_B) October 10, 2022

Kim was seen smiling and blowing a kiss as she watched the game from a private suite with her son Saint West.

However, fans didn’t seem too happy about her presence as they collectively booed when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

The mother-of-four was invited to the sporting event by the Los Angeles Rams.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Kim posted several snaps of her son at the game, where they were given the VIP treatment.