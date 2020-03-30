Kim Kardashian BLASTED over her Coronavirus donation

The mother of four announced she was donating $1 million to the cause through her business

Kim Kardashian has been slammed over her donation from her company SKIMS -to help with the Coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star announced that she will be donating $1 million from her shapewear brand in order to help children and mothers in need amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kim announced on Instagram that she would be restocking the underwear collection in order to donate dunds.

“To support Mothers and Children in need during this time, I’m proud to announce @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19,” she revealed.

“On Monday, we will restock the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, be able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic.”

However, some fans were left unimpressed and hit out at the beauty mogul for promoting further sales in her business.

“So confused by this. Why are you needing to launch a product in order to donate?” one fan responded.

“Kim you and your family are rich as hell why do you need to make a profit off of everything?” another fan wrote.

One fan compared her gesture to Rihanna’s, who donated more money without any purchase requirement.” Rihanna donates 5 million without us having to buy her products,” they wrote.

“Kim you can donate, you are the one that has the money to do so. Stop trying to make a profit when you know a lot of people aren’t working at this time,” another angry fan added.

Kim’s own sister Kylie Jenner donated $1 million dollars to buy face masks, face shields and protective gear for health workers in the US.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor also donated €1 million euro in medical equipment to hospitals in Ireland and has pledged to give more assistance during the crisis.

Other celebrities who have given big donations include Arnold Schwarzenegger who donated $1 million dollars.

Angelina Jolie donated the same amount to fight child hunger during the outbreak, while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively also gave $1 million dollars to support low-income families and the elderly.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also reportedly given $100k to help health workers, and Justin Beber donated $200k to a children’s charity in China to help with relief efforts.