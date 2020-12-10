Kim Kardashian begs Donald Trump to lift prisoner’s death sentence

The reality star has asked the President to commute the prisoner's death sentence

Kim Kardashian has begged President Donald Trump to lift a prisoner’s death sentence, after a federal judge denied a request to halt his execution.

Brandon Bernard is set to be executed on Thursday, 21 years after he was convicted for his involvement in a carjacking that escalated into a double murder.

Taking to Twitter, the reality star tweeted: “Brandon Bernard, a 40-year-old father is going to be executed tomorrow by our federal government.”

“Having gotten to know Brandon, I am heartbroken about this execution. I’m calling on @realDonaldTrump to grant Brandon a commutation and allow him to live out his sentence in prison.”

In another tweet, Kim wrote: “Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them. This is unacceptable. For the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by

@realDonaldTrump.”

Explaining why he doesn’t deserve the death penalty, the mother-of-four tweeted: “1. He was 18 at the time. 2. He was not the shooter. 3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency. 4. He’s spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth.

5. There’s bipartisan support for his commutation.”

Sharing another photo of Brandon and his daughter, Kim added: “If executed tomorrow, Brandon will die having never been able to touch his children.”

“All his visits with them have been behind glass, though this has not deterred him from being the best father he can be from prison.”

#BrandonBernard should not be executed:

1. He was 18 at the time.

2. He was not the shooter.

3. The prosecutor and 5 of the jurors now support clemency.

4. He’s spent decades in prison w/out a write up, helping at risk youth.

Over the past year, Kim and her legal team have helped free multiple inmates through the First Step Act, a bill which aims to reduce mandatory minimum prison sentences and reintegrate inmates into society.

The bill was passed after Kim famously met with US President Donald Trump in May 2018, to discuss pardoning 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offence.

Kim’s meeting with Trump was successful, and Alice was released from prison just a few days later, after being granted clemency.