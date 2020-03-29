Kim Kardashian announces $1 million donation to families impacted by coronavirus

She hopes to "bring relief to those affected by COVID-19"

Kim Kardashian has pledged $1 million dollar donation to help families in need.

The funds will be donated via her loungewear and shapewear brand SKIMS.

The charitable donation will be shared to families impacted by the detrimental effects of the coronavirus COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 28, 2020 at 9:17pm PDT

Plugging a product restock from the line, Kim shared a stunning campaign photo from the brand to her Instagram feed.

In the caption, she penned: “Solutionwear Restock — Coming on March 30 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST.”

“To support mothers and children in need during this time, @SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) on Mar 28, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

The sales from the new restock will go directly to assisting families who have been affected by the virus.

“With this restock, SKIMS will be able to help bring relief to those affected by COVID-19 by committing to donate $1M to families in need,” reads a post on the SKIMS Instagram page.

“Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to receive early access to shop.”