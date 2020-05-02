Kim Kardashian and major celebrities celebrate Gigi Bryant’s 14th birthday

The young teen died in a helicopter crash with her dad Kobe back in January

Kim Kardashian was among major celebrities who celebrated Gigi Bryant’s 14th birthday on Friday.

It’s been three months since the teenager tragically died alongside her father Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January.

To mark what would have been Gigi’s 14th birthday on Friday, a host of famous faces wore red bracelets, which were created by her mother Vanessa to support the Mamba and Mamacita Foundation.

Sharing a photo of the bracelet on Instagram, Vanessa told fans: “Gianna loved to wear a red bow in all of her school pictures. Red means love and life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on May 1, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

“To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, caption an act of kindness or show how you will play Gigi’s way since she always gave everything she did her all and led with kindness.”

Vanessa added: “We are in the process of making this bracelet available for proceeds to benefit our Mamba and Mambacita foundation. I will update you with a post when we have them available for purchase.”

Kim Kardashian shared a selfie of her wearing the bracelet on Instagram, and added the hashtag #playgigisway.

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez also paid tribute to Gigi by wearing the bracelets.

Posing alongside Jennifer’s kids Max and Emme, and his daughters Natasha and Ella, A-Rod wrote: “Happy birthday Gigi. We miss you. You are always in our hearts.”

“Today we wore these red bracelets in honor of you, to symbolize love and life. I think of you. Mambacita, and your dad everyday. We love you. #PlayGigisWay.”

Khloe Kardashian also shared a selfie of her wearing two red bracelets, and wrote: “Happy birthday Gigi. We all love you so much! #Playgigisway.”

“You always led with kindness and love. Today and everyday, thank you for inspiring us to be better.”

Celebrities got involved by wishing Gigi a happy birthday, after her mother Vanessa posted a heartbreaking tribute on Instagram.

Posting a photo of Gigi just months before her death, Vanessa wrote: “Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna.”

“Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles.”

“I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on May 1, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

Gigi and Kobe were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, alongside seven other victims.

They were on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks, California for basketball practice when the helicopter encountered thick fog and crashed.

Kobe and Gigi are survived by Vanessa, and Gigi’s siblings Natalie, 17, Bianka, 3, and seven-month-old Capri.