Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North set to launch her own brands

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North is set to launch her own brands.

According to The US Sun, the nine-year-old will launch beauty and toy lines, after her reality star mum filed four new trademarks on her behalf.

The first trademark filed is for “non-medicated skin preparations, skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers.”

North’s beauty line will also reportedly expand into “skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath, body powders, cosmetics, fragrances, hair care preparations,” and more.

The second trademark details “toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, drawing toys, infant toys, mechanical action toys, play sets for action figures, soft sculpture toys, bath toys,” and more.

North’s toy company may also include “children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, baby gyms, playground balls, and sport balls.”

The third trademark is for advertising services, and the fourth is for “entertainment in the nature of providing information in means of a global computer network in the fields of entertainment and pop culture.”

North is Kim and Kanye’s eldest child. The former couple are also parents to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.