Kim Kardashian admits she ‘fought against’ wearing her ‘meme-worthy’ 2021 Met Gala outfit

Kim Kardashian has admitted she “fought against” wearing her “meme-worthy” 2021 Met Gala outfit.

The reality star turned heads at the star-studded event last September, as she donned a black full-body get-up by Balenciaga, which covered her from head to toe.

The bold outfit inspired some hilarious memes on social media, and Kim herself even joined in on the fun, posting her favourite reactions to the look on Instagram at the time.

The 40-year-old spoke to Vogue Magazine about the dramatic look, and admitted she initially didn’t want to wear it.

She said: “I fought against it. I was like, I don’t know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?”

“But [Balenciaga creative director] Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Demna told Vogue that the mask was “conceptually speaking, quite important”.

He explained: “People would know instantly it was Kim because of her silhouette. They wouldn’t even need to see her face, you know? And I think that’s the whole power of her celebrity, that people wouldn’t need to see her face to know it’s her.”

Kim has since become the face of Balenciaga’s spring/summer ’22 campaign.