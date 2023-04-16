Kim Kardashian accused of ‘Photoshop fail’ after latest bikini snap

Fans have accused Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping her latest bikini snap.

The reality star, 42, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a mirror selfie of her wearing a nude Skims bikini.

The mother-of-four captioned the post: “I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA.”

People rushed to the comment section of the post, after spotting “obvious” clues that Kim edited the photo.

One fan asked: “Wait where’s the middle finger?”

Another wrote: “Lol why was this picture edited much?!…. right side finger was erased and the inner thighs on the left pixelated due to trims.. 😂😂😂”

A third follower penned: “I wonder if she realizes we know how badly her photos are photoshopped.”

Kim recently hit back at Photoshop claims, after she was accused of editing her bellybutton out of a photo.

In the photos, the Kardashians star posed by a swimming pool in a SKIMS set and pair of baggy sweatpants.

Responding to the Photoshop accusations, Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Come on guys…Seriously! This is so dumb. Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button???”